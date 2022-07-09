READING, Pa. - Norchester came out on top of West Lawn in a 1-0 pitchers duel in the Berks Legion playoffs on Saturday at Owls Field.
Cristo Hunsicker of West Lawn went up against the Bulldogs' David Levengood and the two matched zeroes through five innings. Norchester finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning when Gavin Cinkowski scored the only run of the game on a wild pitch.
Levengood went the distance and scattered three hits while Hunsicker was the hard-luck loser with a complete game five-hitter.
West Lawn was eliminated with their second postseason loss. Norchester will face two-seed Boyertown, a 10-1 winner over Reading, on Sunday and the Bears will need to win twice against the top-seeded Bulldogs.