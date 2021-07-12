...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon,
Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Somerset,
Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* Most of the heavy rain has tapered off, but many areas picked up
between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with a stripe of 6 to 10 inches of
rain along the Interstate 95 corridor between Philadelphia and
Trenton from this afternoon through this evening. Any additional
rain through the overnight hours could result in more flash
flooding.
* Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks
to rise quickly out of their banks. There is also the potential
for flash flooding across more urbanized areas and those areas
with poor drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid-onset
flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later
forecasts and be alert for Flash Flood Warnings.
&&