Norchester and Wyomissing captured legion baseball titles on Monday evening. Norchester defeated Shillington 10-0 in six innings to win the Berks league title while Wyomissing defeated Hamburg on Monday to claim the Schuylkill-Berks championship.

Norchester scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the championship victory. It's the second straight league title for Norchester.

Wyomissing defeated Hamburg 6-5 to win the league crown. Wyomissing scored all six runs in the seventh inning to earn the comeback win over Hamburg. Hamburg bested Wyomissing 3-1 earlier on Monday to force the decisive game later in the night.