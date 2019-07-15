Sports

NorCo, LV legion title games tonight

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Championships are on the line tonight in both the NorCO and Lehigh Valley legion leagues. Both leagues are holding title games on Monday evening.

NorCo's title battle is between Northampton and the Wanderers. The championship is decided by a best-of-three series. Each team won once in the series with Monday's contest being the deciding contest. That game is at Freedom High School.

In the Lehigh Valley legion league, South Parkland faces Northern Valley for the crown. The bracket is double-elimination with South Parkland yet to lose this postseason. If South Parkland wins on Monday night, they will win the championship, however, if Northern Valley earns the victory then a winner-take-all contest will be played on Tuesday. Monday's showdown is set for 7 p.m. at DeSales University.

Tune in to 69 News at 10 p.m. for highlights of both games.

