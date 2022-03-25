READING, Pa. - Reading entering the weekend on a two-game win streak, but it would end there. Norfolk denying the Royals of a third straight, 3-2.
The Royals coming from behind most of the night, giving up an early goal. Mason Millman netting the first goal for the Royals to tie things up at one. Later in the third period, it was Trevor Gooch with a game tying goal, to make it 2-2.
Gooch with his 30th goal of the season.
Norfolk took the lead 16 seconds after the Royals tied things up en route to the win.