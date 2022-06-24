ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Norfolk scores nine runs in the final four innings for a 10-7 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday night.
The IronPigs scored five runs themselves in the final two innings in an attempt to mount a comeback to grab a 3-1 series lead. Trailing 9-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Dustin Peterson and Jorge Bonifacio launched a pair of home runs to cut the deficit to four.
Later, ninth inning, Pigs down to their final outs and trailing by three, Darick Hall hits a two-run home run to get them within three. Unfortunately the rally would stop there.
The series is tied at two-games apiece heading into the weekend.