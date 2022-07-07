OREFIELD, Pa. - Jake Barto had a pair of hits and Steve Sepko earned the victory as North Parkland advanced to the Lehigh Valley Senior Legion title game with a 5-3 victory over Lower Macungie.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Buffaloes scored three times in the bottom of the frame to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Dom Chiego delivered an RBI single in the fifth for Lower Macungie to score Jackson Merk and cut the lead to 4-3, but Barto scored an insurance run in the sixth to seal the victory.
North Parkland advances to the championship game on Monday at DeSales.