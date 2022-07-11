CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Joseph Algard pitched a complete game and Sean Rivera drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as North Parkland edged Lower Macungie 3-2 in the Lehigh Valley Legion title game at DeSales University.
Algard got the Buffaloes on the board in the bottom of the first as he drove in Allan Burgos from second base for the first run. Lower Mac answered and then Ryan Latchford's RBI gave the Mustangs a 2-1 lead in the top of the second.
With the game tied at 2-2, Rivera's hit scored Jake Barto from second to give North Parkland the victory. The Buffaloes will face host Quakertown on Friday night in the regional tournament.