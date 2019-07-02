Sports

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

North Parkland and Nazareth earned legion baseball wins on Monday evening. North Parkland defeated Carbon 9-2 and Nazareth defeated East Stroudsburg 4-1.

The win for North Parkland was their 9th this season as they remain atop the standings. The win for Nazareth is their 11th and also helps their playoff positioning as they already clinched a postseason berth.

North Parkland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then tacked on two more in the second frame in rout to the win. In Nazareth's win, the games was tied at one after the opening frame, but then Nazareth pulled away.

East Stroudsburg needs to win their remaining three games to make the playoffs.

 

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room