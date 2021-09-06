The newest Big Ticket rankings were released on Monday ahead of the third week of the high school football season. North Penn and North Schuylkill remain atop the large and small school lists, respectively.
Below is the complete Top 25:
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. North Penn - 2-0 - Last: 1
2. Gov. Mifflin - 2-0 - Last: 2
3. Emmaus - 2-0 - Last: 3
4. Parkland - 1-0 - Last: 6
5.Coatesville - 2-0 - Last: 7
6. Nazareth - 2-0 - Last: 8
7. Spring-Ford - 2-0 - Last: 10
8. Freedom - 1-1 - Last: 5
9. Wilson WL - 1-1 - Last: 4
10. Easton - 1-1 - Last: 9
11. Whitehall - 2-0 - Last: NR
12. Northampton - 2-0 - Last: 11
13. Quakertown - 2-0 - Last: 12
14. Exeter - 1-1 - Last: 15
15. Perk Valley - 1-1 - Last: 13
---
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. North Schuylkill - 2-0 - Last: 1
2. Wyomissing - 2-0 - Last: 2
3. ACCHS - 2-0 - Last: 3
4. NDGP - 2-0 - Last: 4
5. Northwestern - 2-0 - Last: 7
6. Berks Catholic - 1-1 - Last: 5
7. Bangor - 2-0 - Last: 9
8. Wilson - 2-0 - Last: 10
9. Pope John Paul - 2-0 - Last: NR
10. Hamburg - 2-0 - Last: NR