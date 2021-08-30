North Penn and North Schuylkill sit atop the latest Big Ticket rankings that were released on Monday evening. North Schuylkill jumped to the top spot after Bethlehem Catholic lost in the first week of the season.

Below is the complete Top 25:

Big School Poll

1. North Penn

2. Governor Mifflin

3. Emmaus

4. Wilson WL

5. Freedom

6. Parkland

7. Coatesville

8. Nazareth

9. Easton

10. Spring-Ford

11. Northampton

12. Quakertown

13. Perkiomen Valley

14. Phillipsburg

15. Exeter

Small School Poll

1, North Schuylkill

2. Wyomissing

3. Allentown Central Catholic

4. Notre Dame G.P.

5. Berks Catholic

6. Bethlehem Catholic

7. Northwestern

8. Pottsville

9. Bangor

10. Wilson