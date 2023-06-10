North Penn softball standout Julia Shearer earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors after a stellar season. The Maryland commit bringing home national honors and the Gatorade Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
Shearer helped lead the Knights to a 25-0 season from the circle. She posted a .23 ERA while striking out 323 batters, allowing just 13 walks.
At the plate, Shearer was just as dangerous with a .645 batting average, she accounted for 10 home runs and 30 RBIs for the Knights in 2023. Shearer and the Knights still in contention for a PIAA title.