The District XI basketball tournament is in full swing around the Lehigh Valley. Boy's and girl's action taking place Wednesday night with North Schuylkill, Blue Mountain, and Bethlehem Catholic picking up wins.
On the boy's side of things, North Schuylkill visiting Saucon Valley in the District XI-4A tournament. The Spartans would get a big night out of Jack Flynn, who led all scorers with 21 in their 55-45 win.
Jacob Klotz led the way for the Panthers with 14 points in the effort, unfortunately their season comes to an end.
Moving over to the girls' bracket, Blue Mountain visiting Southern Lehigh in the 5A tournament. The Eagles looking to pull off the upset, Abby Beam helping them with eight points.
Blue Mountain would go on a 16-0 run between the second and third quarters to help pick up the 28-23 win.
Playing those Eagle's in the next round will be, Bethlehem Catholic. The Golden Hawks cruising to a 76-17 win over East Stroudsburg North in their tournament opener.
Kourtney Wilson finished with 10 points for the Golden Hawks in the winning effort.
Click here to view the full boy's 4A and girl's 5A brackets.