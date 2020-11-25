NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The District XI-AAA football title was finally decided on Wednesday night between Notre Dame Green Pond and North Schuylkill. The schools having to postpone the game from its original date due to COVID-19 related issues.
The Spartans and Crusaders made sure this one was worth the wait as both offenses put on a show in this shootout. The Spartans were eventually pulling away down the stretch to capture District gold, 49-35.
These teams would go back and forth all night, both featuring running backs that would find the endzone three times. The back breaking play for the Crusaders was a 31 yard touchdown by the Spartans, giving them a late two touchdown advantage.
This was North Schuylkill's second District XI title in the last three years.