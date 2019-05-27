BREAKING NEWS

North Schuylkill walks off with district title

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

North Schuylkill walks off with district title

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - North Schuylkill earned a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 3-2 win over Northwestern and capture the District 11 4A baseball title at Pottsville High School on Monday afternoon. The Spartans captured their second straight district championship with the victory.

The game was tied at one heading into the final frame when the Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the seventh. Then North Schuylkill tied it on a sacrifice fly to right field and scored the game-winning run on a walk with the bases loaded.

North Schuylkill heads to the state tournament. The Tigers will have a play in game with the chance to qualify as well.

Posted: May 27, 2019

