North, South Parkland to face off in LV legion playoffs

The local legion baseball tournament are nearing completion in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh Valley and NorCo leagues are getting closer to crowing a champion this year.

In the LV, both North and South Parkland won 2-0 in their respective semi-finals on Friday. The two teams advance to play in the winner's bracket final on Saturday.

In the NorCo league, the championship series is set. The Wanderers will face Northampton for the league crown after the two won their respective semi-final series in sweeps. The two squads are the top two seeds in this year's bracket.

Their championship series starts with the first contest on Saturday afternoon at Freedom High School.