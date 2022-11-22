Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season.
The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
A 6A versus 2A showdown hits the turf on Turkey Day. For the Rough Riders, this presents the opportunity to get a little tricky in their playcalls - opening up the playbook a little more.
On the other side of the field, a core group of senior K-Kids is looking to end their careers with another Thanksgiving win.