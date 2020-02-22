EASTON, Pa. - Northampton pulled off an upset win and Allen recorded a large margin of victory on Saturday afternoon at Easton Area Middle School in District 11 boys' basketball games. Northampton defeated Liberty 52-44 and Allen rolled to a 80-48 victory over Pocono Mountain West.
Northampton, Allen advance in District 11 tourney
