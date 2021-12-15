NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton opening league duals season at home against Emmaus. The Konkrete Kids edging past the visitors with a 39-28 win.
The K-Kids opened up a 12-0 lead after a win by fall in the 126 lb. bout, thanks to Austin Noe. Emmaus would storm back, scoring the next 13 points to take a one point lead.
At 145, Marco Albanese wins on points, 8-4 to give the Green Hornets their slight lead.
in the lighter weight class later in the match, Kody Ziegenfus grabs a 6-0 win for the K-Kids, when they held a 30-28 advantage to help put this one out of reach.