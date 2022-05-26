NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton hosting Freedom in their District XI-6A softball quarterfinal matchup. The Konkrete Kids ousting the Patriots in a shutout, 7-0.
The K-Kids got all their offense from two swings of the bat. Devyn Demchak in the first inning ripped a three-run shot, to open a 3-0 lead. Later, in the fifth inning, Hannah Makovsky launched a grand slam for the 7-0 lead.
Emmaus awaits the K-Kids in the semifinals next Tuesday. The other semifinal matchup features Parkland and Whitehall.