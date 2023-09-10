NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Stroudsburg finally hitting the turf after the heat pushed the game to Saturday. The Konkrete Kids making it look easy at home with the 31-0 win over the Mounties.
In the first quarter the K-Kids starting the scoring early, AJ Slivka on the quarterback sneak crosses the goal line, 7-0. The Mounties slowing the K-Kids down for a bit until the end of the first half.
Doubling up their lead right before the halftime break, Caden Henritzy breaks through the line and scores from 2-yards out, 14-0 K-Kids.
In the second half, Slivka would tack on another rushing touchdown and Tristen Pinnock would record a pick-6 to help the K-Kids roll. They improve to 2-1 on the season.