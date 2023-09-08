Northampton blanks Stroudsburg, scoring three times in one half
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton playing host to Stroudsburg on the pitch Friday afternoon. The Konkrete Kids with a shutout of the Mounties, 3-0.
Wasting no time in this one, the K-Kids would put its first goal on the board ten minutes into the first half. Alayna Hahn putting away the breakaway opportunity, 1-0.
Ten minutes later in the 20th minute, Chloe Watson pushes it up to Lilly Konya who finds the post and the back of the net, 2-0 K-Kids. Still in the first half, Chloe Watson takes the throw in and puts a shot on goal that gets past Lindsey Pelaez for the third K-Kids goal.
This one would go into a lightning delay in the second half that would lead to it being called early.
Jonathan Bodack
Digital Producer
