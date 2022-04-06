NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - After 10 years at the helm, Northampton head boys basketball coach Coy Stampone formalized his resignation weeks after leading the K-Kids to the PIAA Class 6A Elite Eight.
It was the deepest run by the program in the state tournament since the early 70s and caps off a career that produced a pair of District 11 finals appearances and a perennially strong presence in the difficult EPC West.
Stampone departs along with an accomplished class of eight seniors from the 2021-22 squad.