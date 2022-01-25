Top teams in the EPC both boys and girls taking court. Northampton boys push their win streak to eight, and the Parkland girls edge past Central.
The Konkrete Kids pulled out the double-digit win over Emmaus in a heavyweight battle, 45-33.
Lucas Lesko finished with a game high 17 points in the win, Isaac Harris close behind with 14 points. The K-Kids kept the Green Hornets at bay the rest of the way after a single-digit halftime lead.
On the girls side, the Lady Trojans got past the Vikettes in a defensive battle, 22-18.
Most of the Trojans offense came from Delany Chilcote, who finished with eight points in the win. These teams combined for just 17 points in the first half, buckets were hard to come by.