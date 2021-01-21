Northampton and Nazareth earned EPC basketball victories on Thursday night. The Konkrete Kids boys' basketball team won 54-51 over Liberty while the Blue Eagles bested Bethlehem Catholic 63-56 in a girls' hoops showdown.
The K-Kids came back from an eight-point deficit to after the third quarter to earn the home victory. Isaac Harris led Northampton with 23 points.
The Blue Eagles saw their halftime lead slip away in the third quarter, but came back to win at home. Talya Brugler led Nazareth with a game-high 25 points.