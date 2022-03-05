Today

Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. There might be some patchy fog or a little bit of drizzle late.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy, turning windy, and much warmer with a round of showers, mostly in the morning to midday. Drying with some sunshine in the afternoon. Record highs challenged in spots.