EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton boys basketball team got off to a fast start and held off a furious Nazareth rally for a 74-40 victory Saturday in the District 11 Class 6A consolation game at Easton Area Middle School.
Lucas Lesko scored 21 points to help the Konkrete Kids built a double digit lead in the first half. The Blue Eagles stormed back to get within five with a huge 39-point fourth quarter. Northampton connected on 15 of 20 field goals in the final eight minutes to keep Nazareth from completing the comeback.
With the victory, Northampton advances to the PIAA Class 6A tournament and will play Methacton on Wednesday in the first round.