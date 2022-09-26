NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A great EPC boys soccer showdown on Monday night as unbeaten Emmaus squared off against once-beaten Northampton on the Kremus Turf.
The Green Hornets had a solid scoring chance in the first 45 minutes, but K-Kids keeper Ethan Schrampf got his hand on the strike from Blaise Verrastro to keep the game scoreless.
Northampton broke through in the second half as Delali Tsome scored on a deflection in the box for only the second goal all season yielded by the Green Hornets.
The K-Kids hang on and beat Emmaus 1-0 in a massive victory.