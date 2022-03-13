ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The Konkrete Kids might want to change their name to the Cardiac Kids as Northampton survived its second straight overtime game with a 60-59 win over Warwick in the PIAA Class 6A second round at Spring-Ford Area High School.
Northampton led 43-32 with 3:41 remaining before the Warriors put went on a furious rally to tie the game at 52-all at the end of regulation.
Cooper King led the Konkrete Kids with 23 points and Isaac Harris chipped in with 14.
Northampton advances to the quarterfinals where they will square off against District 7 champion Fox Chapel (26-1).