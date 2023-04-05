NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton continues to roll in EPC play, edging visiting Emmaus on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0. The Konkrete Kids adding to the recent Green Hornets skid.
Both pitchers were wheeling and dealing in this one, Emma Farley for the K-Kids finishing with nine strikeouts in the win. On the other side for the Green Hornets, Danika Barthol sat down 12 K-Kids batters.
First run getting on the board in the bottom of the third, Ava Cascario with a RBI triple to break the scoreless tie. Next batter, Hannah Duerr smashes a double to right to bring Cascario home, 2-0 K-Kids.
Northampton improves to, 7-1 on the season while Emmaus falls to, 3-4.