BATH, Pa. - Northampton, Central Catholic, and Bangor earned wins on the first day of pool play in the local high school softball tournament taking place at Moore Township fields this week. The final few games will be played a Coca-Cola Park to cap off the competition.
The Konkrete Kids defeated Liberty 5-1 in six innings. The game was stopped short due to hitting the time limit allotted for each game. The Vikettes earned a 4-2 win in five innings over Nazareth and then Bangor rolled to a 12-0 victory against Central Catholic in five innings.
Freedom and Northampton advanced to the semifinals as both teams went 2-0.