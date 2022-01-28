NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become heavy at times tonight through Saturday morning. Snow will diminish west to east early Saturday afternoon. Some blowing and drifting of snow is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&