EPC basketball taking center stage on Friday night. On the boys side, Northampton notched their ninth straight win, and the Easton girls remain unbeaten.
The Konkrete Kids hosted Central Catholic in a heavyweight showdown, and the K-Kids keep their streak alive with a 45-44 win.
Isaac Harris hit a three-pointer with six seconds left in the game to give the K-Kids the late one point lead. Tyson Thomas, who finished with 17 points and scored his 1,000th career point for the Vikings, missed a runner as time expired.
Both teams are 14-3 on the season and at the top of their District XI standings for 6A and 4A.
Dave Lutz notched his 150th career win as the Lady Red Rovers head coach, with a 44-29 win over Bethlehem Catholic.
Sara Tamoun with 14 points to help pace the Red Rovers in the win over the Golden Hawks. The Easton girls basketball team improves to 17-0 on the season.