NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton softball program has been the recent gold standard in District XI the past few seasons. The Konkrete Kids having hoisted the District title in back-to-back seasons.
This is a group that lost seven seniors from a season ago, but that winning culture that's being built has the hopes high for 2023. That winning culture paired with talented players ready to get their shot.
Head Coach Kristy Henritzy has seen the affect of those District tite teams on the underclassmen. Having come up around that type up culture, it's filtered down into them.
While this is a program that has experienced the thrill of winning a District title, an EPC tite has eluded them up to this point. Starting the season off with a comeback win over perennial power, Parkland has given more reason for high hopes this year.