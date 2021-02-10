BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton and Freedom in EPC action on Wednesday, the Konkrete Kids rolling in this one over the Patriots, 64-42.
Isaac Harris and Lucas Lesko playing key roles for the K-Kids in this one, each finishing tied for a team and game high 18 points in the winning effort.
Northampton found themselves well in control after one quarter of play with a 16-4 lead. Freedom would fight back in the second to get their deficit within single digits. The Patriots offense was paced by Nick Ellis, who finished with 16 points.
The second half was all K-Kids, as they pulled away for the double-digit victory.