Both Northampton and Dieruff picked up wins on Thursday night and they both took overtime to get the job done. The Konkrete Kids defeated Easton 62-56 while the Huskies edged Whitehall 52-47 in EPC boys' basketball games.
The Red Rovers led by two at halftime against Northampton, but the K-Kids tied the game up at 33 after three quarters of play and the game was locked at 47 at the end of regulation. Then Northampton rallied for 16 points in the extra period for the victory.
Isaac Harris led all scorers with 28 points for Northampton.
Dieruff's comeback came with just 30 seconds left in regulation and down seven points. A missed dunk by Whitehall allowed the huskies to counter with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two with just seconds remaining. Then down three moments later Dieruff drained another three-pointer to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Huskies prevailed with more three-point shooting, including from Jaden Castro, who finished with 12 points.