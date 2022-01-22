EASTON, Pa. - Northampton wrestlers bounced back from a tough Wednesday defeat at Nazareth to knock off Easton 40-19 on the road.
After dropping the first bout at 126, the Konkrete Kids captured seven of the next eight weight classes to build a 31-7 lead. That stretch featured a first period fall by Alexander Hanley at 138 and technical falls from Christian Fitz (145), Dagen Condomitti (152) and Makei Hubert (215).
Back-to-back pins by the Rovers Matthew Cruise and Christopher Kelly at 285 and 106 kept Easton mathematically alive at 31-19 with two bouts remaining.
Carson Wagner slammed the door at 113, however, with a first period fall.
Northampton (7-1) will host Stroudsburg on Wedensday for Senior Night. Easton (12-3) will travel to rival Phillipsburg on Tuesday on a two-match losing streak.