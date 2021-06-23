PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lehigh Valley softball taking on Mercer County in the Carpenter Cup, just like their baseball counterparts. This one wasn't for a chance at the finals, but to get into the semifinals.
Lehigh Valley coming up with opportune hitting throughout the game to the tune of a 10-3 win over Mercer.
Northampton players helping out with plenty of offense, Taylor Kranzley getting things going with a RBI single in the first inning. Later in the game, fellow Konkrete Kid, Devyn Demchak would drive in one run in the fourth.
Demchak again in the sixth would launch a three-run home run to truly help put this game away and helping Lehigh Valley advance to the semifinals against Mid-Penn.