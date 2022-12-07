NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton girls basketball team is coming off a 23-win season, but dropped both title game chances. Coming into the new campaign, there's a bit of a chip on their shoulders.
With three seniors gone from last year, the Konkrete Kids still have a few key returnees this season, including Grace Lesko.
For Lesko, stepping into a bigger leadership role in 2022-23, she wants to help get this team back into playing big time games. Which includes EPC and District titles.
The K-Kids dropped their opener to Parkland, but they still remain motivated to overcome last years losses.