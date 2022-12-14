EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
The K-Kids would jump out to a 34-0 lead before the Green Hornets would get on the board in the 145 lbs. bout, Marco Albanese would get the fall in the second period of this one to give his squad six points.
Wasting no time in getting back on track to the win, the K-Kid would get a pin and another fall at 160 lbs., Will Stuhldreher getting the fall 52 seconds into the bout.
Northampton picks up its first win of the season, 1-1 while Emmaus suffers just its second loss, 5-2.