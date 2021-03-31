NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton playing host to Northwestern for some non-conference girls' lacrosse action on Wednesday. The Konkrete Kids getting the better of the visitors in a defensive struggle, 4-3.
Laura Tucker coming up big for the K-Kids on the offensive side of the ball, accounting for three of the teams four goals.
Northwestern as a team matching Tucker's total for the game, the biggest coming from Ava Collins to tie things up in the second half. The Tigers overcame a 3-1 deficit.
Late in the game, Alyssa Ruble hits a shot from the free position for the deciding goal to give the K-Kids the hard fought win.