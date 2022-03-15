NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton boys are lone 6A team still in the field for the PIAA tournament. The Konkrete Kids winning nothing but close games to advance to the quarterfinals.
It's been back-to-back one point, overtime games for the K-Kids.
A resilient group all season long, this is a team that is truly battle tested heading into their quarterfinal matchup with Fox Chapel out of District VII.
Northampton hits the road to Chambersburg on Wednesday night, looking to inch closer to the PIAA finals.