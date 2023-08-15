NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton football squad is entering their final season as a member of the EPC North division and hope that their recent performance against EPC South foes will carry over to that transition.
The Konkrete Kids went 12-1 a year ago with their lone loss coming in the District 11 Class 6A semifinals to eventual champion Parkland. Head coach John Toman feels that with a veteran, talented group returning this will be the year they can advance to the pinnacle in the postseason.
"Some of these kids are three or four year starters," noted Toman. "We have alot of experience when we step on the field. That experience, hopefully, adds up this year."
Northampton has a stern test right out of the gate when they open at state-ranked Central Catholic on August 26."