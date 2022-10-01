BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton scored 17 unanswered points to pull away for a 31-21 victory over Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at BASD Stadium.
Antonio Russo passed for one touchdown, ran for another and kicked a 37-yard field goal as the Konkrete Kids improved to 6-0 on the season. Jaelen Richardson also added an 80-yard kickoff return for Northampton.
Jacob Sutton rushed for a pair of scores for the Golden Hawks (3-3).
On Friday, the Konkrete Kids host Pleasant Valley and Bethlehem Catholic is at Easton.