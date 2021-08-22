Northampton v. ACCHS football scrimmage 08.21.2021

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Allentown Central Catholic took to the turf for a scrimmage prior to the start of the high school football season on Saturday. 

First year head coach, John Toman was happy with his squads performance in the scrimmage win. No turnovers are always a positive, and for Toman it was a great thing to see. 

This three quarter scrimmage was Toman's first look at his squad against another team prior to their season opener against Bethlehem Catholic. 