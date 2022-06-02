Northampton v. Whitehall District XI-6A softball title, 06.02.22

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More District XI softball titles being decided on Thursday. Northampton adding a trophy to the case this season with a 10-0 win over Whitehall in six innings. 

The Konkrete Kids would lead by three runs through five innings, they'd open it up in the sixth. A seven-run sixth would lead to the win for the K-Kids. 

Kaira Zamadics would rack up three RBIs for the K-Kids, and Angela Fisher launched a two-run shot to cap off the sixth inning.

Northampton claims their second consecutive District XI-6A title.