ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More District XI softball titles being decided on Thursday. Northampton adding a trophy to the case this season with a 10-0 win over Whitehall in six innings.
The Konkrete Kids would lead by three runs through five innings, they'd open it up in the sixth. A seven-run sixth would lead to the win for the K-Kids.
Kaira Zamadics would rack up three RBIs for the K-Kids, and Angela Fisher launched a two-run shot to cap off the sixth inning.
Northampton claims their second consecutive District XI-6A title.