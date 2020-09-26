NORTHAMPTON, Pa.- Northampton defeated Freedom 10-1 in an EPC field hockey match on Friday afternoon at Al Erdosy Stadium.
Meredith McGraw, Morgan McEntire and Bri Sell both scored twice for the Konkrete Kids in the victory.
NORTHAMPTON, Pa.- Northampton defeated Freedom 10-1 in an EPC field hockey match on Friday afternoon at Al Erdosy Stadium.
Meredith McGraw, Morgan McEntire and Bri Sell both scored twice for the Konkrete Kids in the victory.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy and humid. Some drizzle.
Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a spotty shower or drizzle; patchy fog late.
Areas of morning fog and drizzle; sunnier and humid in the afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.