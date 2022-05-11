EPC boys volleyball semifinals taking place on Wednesday night at William Allen High School. Northampton and Parkland picking up the wins on the court to setup the title match.
Northampton taking on Easton in the first semifinal, the Konkrete Kids and Red Rovers needing all five sets to determine a winner. The K-Kids prevailing, 3-2, with a two point win in the final set.
These teams traded blows, going back and forth with set wins. The K-Kids ultimately stopping another upset bid by the Red Rovers.
In the second semifinal, Parkland defeated rival Whitehall, 3-1. The Zephyrs won the first set, but couldn't close any more sets out after that.
The Trojans, after opening match losing by eight, they would win by two in sets two and three, and ran away with the fourth set, 25-16.
The title match is set for Friday night back at Allen.