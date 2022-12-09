NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - EPC girls basketball taking center stage at Northampton on Friday night. The Konkrete Kids holding on for the, 34-21 win over Liberty.
The Konkrete Kids jumped out to a commanding early lead over the Hurricanes, 20-9 at halftime. Second half, the Hurricanes continued to chip away and get within three within the fourth quarter.
Grace Lesko helping to lead the K-Kids on both sides of the court, she finished with 14 points on the night. Final seconds of the game, Lesko with a key block on a three point attempt.
Northampton goes to 3-1 early on, Liberty drops their first game at 2-1.