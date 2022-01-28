NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton's been on a roll lately, winners of eight straight. To make it nine, they'll have to take down another top team in the EPC, Central Catholic.
The Konkrete Kids have secured their spot in the upcoming EPC and District XI tournaments, now it's about building up the momentum heading into the playoffs.
At the start of the season, the K-Kids weren't 100%. Now, with their full complement of players, the results have reflected that. A win on Friday night, would make quite the statement before the playoffs begin.