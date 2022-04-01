NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The reigning District XI champs, Northampton, have picked up right where they left off a season ago. The Konkrete Kids currently at 2-0 on the season, one of those wins coming against Parkland.
Already in the early going, the K-kids will have to overcome some adversity. The injury bug striking the program within the first week.
For head coach, Kristy Henritzy, it's a matter of staying in the moment. Happy to come out on the other side of this week with two wins, but Henritzy doesn't want to look too far ahead in the season.
This is a deep group, having only lost three players to graduation from a season ago.
A deep group, with a strong belief in their coach. The K-kids are in a great position to defend their District title.