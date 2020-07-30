NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton Konkrete Kids baseball team is the reigning EPC champs, and it will stay that way for another year. In the meantime the defending champs have their sights on another title.
The K-Kids have already been on the baseball diamond this Summer playing an abbreviated Legion schedule. This helping to prepare them for the upcoming baseball tournament.
Head coach Mick Sugra is looking forward to coaching his group of seniors one more time against familiar competition in the upcoming tournament. Sugra stated they're looking for closure at this point amid the pandemic.
Northampton is in a group with all EPC teams, Nazareth and both the Pocono Mountain schools.