District XI tournament in full swing on Friday night, Northampton and Nazareth setting up a semifinal showdown for next week.
In one of the quarterfinals on Friday night, Northampton got back to their winning ways with a 51-32 victory over Freedom. The Konkrete Kids controlled the game early and built upon that.
Grace Lesko one of the high scorers for the K-Kids in the win, she finished with 20 points.
In one of the other quarterfinals, the Blue Eagles rolled over Emmaus en route to the semifinals.
Nazareth took over this game from the opening tip, leading by 17 at halftime. Samantha Baker and Kelly Leszcynski both finishing with 13 points in the win.
Nazareth and Northampton will meet in the semifinals on Tuesday night.